Skimpily clad woman disrupts traffic on Kamarajar Salai

Chennai :

Sources said her husband was also at the spot when the incident happened. When contacted, officials refused to reveal the identity of the couple and said she was let off with a warning as she was under the influence of alcohol. A video clip of the incident, which happened near the Kannagi Statue on Kamarajar Salai, was circulating on social media on Saturday. In the video, the woman could be seen walking in her innerwear across the road blocking vehicular movement.