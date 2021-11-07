S-ICD kindles hope among heart patients

Chennai :

In a recent instance, a 28-year-old woman patient from Chennai was diagnosed with a genetic condition that has a higher risk of sudden cardiac arrest after experiencing short spells of blackouts and palpitation for over eight months. After reaching out to Dr AB Gopalamurugan, an interventional cardiologist at MGM Healthcare, the patient was recommended S-ICD.





Doctors explain that S-ICD is a unique device that protects the patient from cardiac arrest without touching the heart chambers or vasculature. The S-ICD system utilises a pulse generator capable of delivering life-saving therapy. It analyses the heart rhythm, like the ECG test, to effectively sense, discriminate, and converts life-threatening rhythms to a normal rhythm.





Dr Gopalamurugan said the advantage of this device is that it sits outside the heart with no wires in contact. “This reduces the risk of infections and the patient is being protected from lethal heart conditions like sudden cardiac arrest. Sunita has responded well and will recover completely within 15 days of the procedure,” he said.





Medicos opine that the device is significant for young patients whose life expectancy is longer as other implants may have a higher risk of wear and tear over years.