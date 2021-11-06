Rains push vegetable, fruit prices by 20 per cent at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

With heavy rains damaging cops, prices of vegetables have increased by 20 per cent due to shortage in supply from the neighbouring states to Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday. Traders said that rates will remain the same for the next two to three days.





Meanwhile, the prices and sale of fruits have witnessed a dip post-Deepavali.





“Due to rains and festival season in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, supply has been hit by 25 per cent and demand went up during weekends leading to increase in the prices. We are expecting the rates to come down only after Tuesday, but the cost of tomatoes and onions will double up as the stock has reduced again recently,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





With prices reduced by 20 per cent tomatoes sold for Rs 60 per kg, onions Rs 40 – Rs 45 per kg, carrots Rs 60 – Rs 70 per kg, potatoes Rs 25- Rs 30 per kg, beans Rs 40 per kg, broad beans Rs 50 per kg, drumstick Rs 80 per kg, and capsicum for Rs 100 – Rs 110 per kg.





Meanwhile, prices and sales of the fruit have witnessed a dip post-Deepavali. Normally, for all the festival seasons and temple functions, fruits sale would be high, and overpriced. Unlike previous years, prices remained less and the traders didn’t make any profit for the past six months.





“This year the sale went down which has not happened before on a festival time. Even during Vinayaga Chaturthi and Ayudha pooja, we were expecting the prices to be increased, but the rate remained the same. And even for Deepavali, the fruit market was deserted, and during the weekends the situation worsened,” said Jayaraman K, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.





Now, sweet lime is being sold for Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg, orange Rs 50 per kg, apple Rs 80 – Rs 100 per kg, guava Rs 40 per kg, banana sold Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg.