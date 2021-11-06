Smart city project: Chennai to have smart public toilets with Wi-Fi soon

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the proposed smart toilets will have facilities, including Wi-Fi, potable water, ATMs nearby, sanitary pad vending machines, solar photovoltaic rooftop panels, and commercial spaces for advertising.





Meanwhile, the civic body invited Expression of Interest (EIA) from bidders a few days ago. The prospective firms will build, operate and maintain the toilets under the public-private partnership method.





Currently, Chennai has 800 conventional toilets with 7,300 seats. The civic body will allow the selected firm to generate revenue by allowing advertisements.





Other features include automatic flush, LED indicators to notify users of the status of occupancy, and display boards in English, Tamil, and Hindi.