Secretariat staffer held for taking Rs 30L bribe

Chennai :

The arrested, identified as Kannan, was employed as an assistant at one of the government departments in the secretariat complex. Police said the complainant Rangasamy of Madurai met Kannan through a common friend seeking a government job for one of his close friend’s sons in 2017. Kannan collected the candidate’s resume and demanded Rs 30 lakh saying he needed the money to clear the candidate’s file through various levels of. Though Rangasamy gave the money in various instalments, after Kannan failed to do anything, Rangasamy and his friend demanded Kannan to return the money and lodged a complaint with the Chennai city police commissioner’s office. Police arrested Kannan and remanded him in judicial custody.