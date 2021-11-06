Youth held for raping Class 10 Insta friend

Chennai :

The accused was identified as S Gopinath, 23, from the Tiruvarur district. According to the police, the 14-year-old victim from Madhavaram had come in contact with Gopinath through an Instagram handle and the duo exchanged mobile numbers. “Gopinath had lied to the victim that he was from a reputed family and is working in a private company. On Monday, Gopinath had picked up the victim and took her to a lodge where he sexually assaulted her,” police said. The girl returned home on Wednesday and based on the complaint from the victim’s parents, an all-women police station in the city registered a case and arrested Gopinath on Friday under Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.