3-year-old girl dies as lorry rams 2-wheeler

Chennai :

According to the police, Madan of Naduveerapattu near Tambaram, staff of a private firm, his wife Ramya, and their daughter Prathisha was travelling on the bike when the accident happened on Deepavali day. The family had celebrated the festival by bursting crackers in their house early in the morning. Later, after having breakfast, they decided to go to Ramya’s maternal house in Erumaiyur.





As the three of them were travelling on the two-wheeler with crackers and sweets, a tipper lorry which came in the opposite direction rammed on the bike when they were on the Tambaram-Somangalam Road. The driver escaped from the spot, said the police





Madan and Ramya escaped with minor injuries but Prathisha suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby. However, the doctors there declared her brought-dead. The Somangalam police visited the spot and filed a case, and are searching for the absconding driver.