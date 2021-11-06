4,319 special buses to ferry passengers returning to Chennai

Chennai :

The Transport Department said it would operate 12,719 buses, including 4,319 special buses, for the benefit of commuters arriving from various parts of the State to Chennai. This apart, 5,000 special buses would be operated between important destinations.





An official said on Friday that 643 special buses would be operated to the city while 730 buses to other destinations. On Saturday, 913 buses would be operated to the city, while 1,729 and 1,034 buses, respectively, would be operated on Sunday and Monday.





Transport Department officials said the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would operate special services for the convenience of the passengers arriving to the city.





The passengers can lodge their complaints of high fares charged by the omnibuses at 044 24749002 and 1800 425 6151, said the department.