Deepavali: Government hospitals in Chennai see several cases of burns and injuries

Chennai :

"The cases of burns included children mostly and few adults, including those who were bursting crackers and others were bystanders. Though there were no major incidents, four of them needed surgery and are on medications. Currently, all are out of danger and recovering. The cases among adults were of those who were in an intoxicated state and got injured while bursting crackers," said Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.





The government hospital authorities say that many incidents of drunk driving led to minor accidents and injuries that were admitted. "Most of the people who had met with accidents were brought were under the influence of alcohol and treated as outpatient. The burns cases were injuries in the hand and face and have been surgically treated," said Dr S Vignesh, general medicine consultant at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Several cases of eye injuries were also witnessed and those injured were mainly teenagers and young people between the age group of 15-35 years.





Dr Lalit Kumar, senior ophthalmologist at Amrit Medical Centre said that the stones inside burst related crackers led to eye injuries, including bleeding in the eye, corneal abrasion, scleral tear and other retina injuries. He said that apart from people who handled crackers, most of them were spectators and people who were nearby. He says while handling crackers, people need to follow a few basic precautions including keeping a distance while burning crackers and wearing protective glasses that could have saved them.