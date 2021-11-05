Corporation collects 48 tonnes of cracker waste overnight in Chennai

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the 48-tonne cracker waste accounted were collected till Thursday night. "The waste collection was continuously carried out throughout the night and Friday morning. Final figures will be released after compilation," an official said.





The waste was disposed of at a hazardous waste processing unit in Gummidipoondi. The civic body had instructed its conservancy workers to collect the cracker waste separately.





It may be noted that the civic body had collected 85 tonnes of cracker waste in 2017 and 95 tonnes in 2018. In 2019, 103 tonnes of cracker waste was collected. In 2020, around 98 tonnes were collected.