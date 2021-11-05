No major Deepavali fire mishaps reported in Chennai

Chennai :

Sources in fire control room said that on Thursday, they received about 169 distress calls all over Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai alone, they received 56 distress calls, including 16 cracker-related complaints.





Of these 16 cracker related complaints, at least 20 people suffered burns with less than 40% degree injury and they were admitted to the KMC hospital and a few other government hospitals.





There were at least 3 incidents of fire mishaps related to cracker bursts on Thursday evening in the city. As many as 7 incidents of fire accidents in total were reported in Chennai without human casualties.

"A car went up in flames on Poonamalee High Road in Koyambedu as there were mishaps due to a short circuit as well," the fire control room said.