Stalin to hold 2-day meet on administrative, security matters

Chennai :

The Chief Minister is likely to hold the meeting in Chennai physically and the general administration department has commenced preparations for the same.

Government department has already been given missives to prepare the list of programmes to be discussed on a priority basis and the heads of the departments have been directed to bring up an agenda to be discussed.

The law and order situation is an important issue to be discussed on a priority basis in the wake of four back-to-back beheadings in the spate of three days in South Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister, according to sources in the secretariat, had then directed the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu to evolve a strategy to counter this and to put an end to the "caste-related killings" in the state.

Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu had conducted a two-level meeting of senior police officers from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to the level of Station House Officers (SHO) at Madurai and evolved some strategies to checkmate the spate of killings.

Several shops and micro industries that manufacture knives, matchets, axes, and other equipment to be used for domestic purposes were intimated by the police that they would have to provide details of those who were buying these.

The shops and industrial units have been directed to collect the telephone numbers and addresses of those people who were buying this equipment -- even for domestic purposes.

Post the meeting, the police have rounded up more than 1,000 people in South Tamil Nadu having a history of being part of caste-related violence, and confiscated more than 3,000 weapons including firearms.

The police have also directed the private bus services in Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Theni districts to stop playing songs that highlight castes and the valour of certain castes.

The District Collectors are also directed to prepare a proper list of administrative measures to be taken after eliciting the views of village, revenue, and block-level officers about the day-to-day issues cropping up in their respective areas.

Another major area to be discussed at length with the police is financial cheating and money laundering.




