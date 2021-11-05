758 people booked for violating crackers norms in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a press release from Chennai police , on Thursday, on the day of Deepavali alone 668 cases were registered for violating norms.





The court had restricted the timing for bursting crackers between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on the day of Deepavali.





Chennai police had also booked as many as 239 shop keepers for not following the norms to operate crackers shop in the city during this Deepavali season. On Thursday alone, the city police had slapped cases against 32 such shops in the city.