Chennai's southern gateway, Tambaram now a municipal corporation

Chennai :

The move follows the recent announcement of Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru in the Assembly that Tambaram municipality and adjoining four municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats would be merged to form a city municipal corporation. ''Considering the rapid pace of urbanisation in the state, it is imperative to reorganise the urban local bodies,'' an explanatory statement published in the state gazette said. The municipalities of Tambaram, Pallavapuram, Pammal, Anakaputhur and Sembakkam and the town panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungaluthur, Peerkangaranai and Tiruneermalai located in south of Chennai city are urbanising rapidly and they are contiguous. Further, there is a need to upgrade the civic infrastructure such as street lights, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and roads in these localities and fulfill the aspirations of the people, the explanatory note said. Better administrative structure, human resources and integrated planning is required to address these issues, the notification said.





''Hence, consolidation of these local bodies into a single larger urban local body, namely (Tambaram) City Municipal Corporation is considered to be essential. Besides offering an appropriate administrative set up, it will help in optimising the resources for effective delivery of services to the general public,'' the government said. The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation Ordinance, 2021 was notified in the TN government Gazatee (Extraordinary) on November 3, 2021 and it was made available to the media on Thursday. The ordinance was issued as the legislative assembly is not in session. Urban local body elections are expected to be held soon in Tamil Nadu.