Man assaults wife causing miscarriage, held

Chennai :

The accused, Sathish alias Sana Sathish, has seven cases of assault and attempted murder pending against him. He married one Uma Priya last year and she was four-months pregnant when the incident happened, said police. While she stayed at her parents’ house after a tiff with Sathish, the latter reached their house under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday night and attacked Uma Priya. Uma collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the nearby hospital, but doctors informed her that she had a miscarriage. Based on her complaint, New Washermenpet police registered a case and arrested Sathish under woman harassment charges. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.