One more ostrich dies at Vandalur zoo

Chennai :

A 10-member team of veterinary experts from Animal Husbandry Department and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) visited the zoo on Wednesday. As lab tests have ruled out fowl cholera, Ranikhet disease or toxic contamination through feed, the team collected fresh blood samples and droppings for further clinical and laboratory examination.





“The diagnosis is usually easy in domestic birds. But if there is contamination in the soil or the infection is due to the activation of viral load, then the issue becomes complicated,” said Dr PI Ganesan, former director, Centre for Animal Health Studies, Tanuvas. Soil should be examined, as parasites and virus can reactivate from infected soil or the pathogen may be carried through rodents or other vermin, he said, adding that shifting the birds to a new enclosure would also help in ensuring early recovery.





“The bird enclosures are under biosecurity cover for the past one week. Even the ones that are healthy with good appetite collapse suddenly with bleeding from the nostril. We are hoping that the experts will be able to diagnose and treat the birds soon,” said a zoo official.





They have also sought out experts specialising in poultry and avian influenza to address the situation. Though mortality has come down when compared to last week, it still is a concern when the birds become sick, the official added. Pointing out the successful treatment of lions they tested COVID positive, the official said the zoo authorities were hoping to contain the latest crisis.





After acquiring the first set from Kattupakkam Live Stock station in 2009, the zoo is now home to more than two dozen ostriches after starting to breed them in 2013. Ostrich has a life span ranging from 50 to 70 years in the wild.