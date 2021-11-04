Bank, railway staffers held for job fraud

Chennai :

S Venkatesan (45) of Kallikuppam was arrested by Ambattur police for swindling Rs 12 lakh promising to get jobs for two people at the Southern Railway. The victim, Suresh Kumar of Avadi approached the accused, an office assistant at the railway office near Chennai Central, in 2018 to get jobs for his daughter and a relative girl. Venkatesan had allegedly got Rs 12 lakh, Rs 6 lakh for each job.





However, even after three years, Venkatesan did not fulfil his promise and allegedly hurled death threats when confronted by the victim. Based on his complaint, inspector Senguttuvan registered a case and arrested Venkatesan for job fraud. He was remanded in judicial custody.





Similarly, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested a 26-year-old man for cheating a senior citizen of Rs 2.7 lakh on the promise of getting a job for his daughter at a bank. The accused, G Rajesh of Choolai, is a sub-staff at a nationalised bank in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, said police. The victim, J Jayaseelan of Old Washermenpet approached Rajesh after he came across an advertisement on job vacancy. Rajesh had received Rs 2.7 lakh in February. Since he refused to return the money when confronted, Jayaseelan lodged a complaint. Rajesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.