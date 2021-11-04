Elderly couple suffers burns in LPG cylinder blast in Mylapore

Chennai :

The incident happened when Padmini tried to light the stove to prepare coffee on Tuesday morning. The LPG cylinder exploded and the couple suffered burns. The household materials too were damaged in the accident. The couple was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where they have been undergoing treatment. Padmini suffered 60 per cent burns, while Sathyanarayanan suffered 40 per cent. The Mylapore police have registered a case.