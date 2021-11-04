Intoxicated 67-yr-old man stabs wife to death in Taramani, arrested

Chennai :

The couple, Duraisamy and Vendha, were residents of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. Duraisamy, a daily wage labourer and liquor addict, often came home drunk leading to heated arguments between the couple. On Tuesday night too, a fight broke out between them and Duraisamy, who was drunk, stabbed Vendha with a kitchen knife several times, killing her on the spot. On information, Taramani police rushed to the spot and sent her body for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and Duraisamy was arrested for murder.