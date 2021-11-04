Motorists complain about traffic block on Tindivanam–Chennai NH

Chennai :

According to many who were caught in the block and traffic diversions, their vehicles were detained for a long time by police personnel citing the Governor’s convoy passing through the national highway.





“While the Chief Minister himself has done away with official convoy citing public inconvenience, the police action in view of the Governor’s travel is unnecessary. Police could block just one lane of the highway for VVIP movement instead of the entire stretch,” said a retired bureaucrat whose vehicle was also halted at Chengalpattu for nearly an hour and a half. He added that he had also written to the Governor’s office regarding the matter.





Meanwhile, Chengalpattu police claimed that they had only stopped heavy vehicles such as lorries, trucks, etc. from using the stretch during the Governor’s convoy movement. “The Governor is provided ‘Z’ category security and we are expected to keep heavy vehicles off the road as a security measure. These vehicles are usually parked at large parking lots and later allowed to resume their trip,” said a police official, adding that the restrictions could have delayed the movement of some other vehicles as well.





Speaking to DT Next, Kancheepuram SP Dr M Sudhakar clarified that only routine procedures were followed in view of the Governor’s travel on Tuesday.