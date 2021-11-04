Extortion: No advance bail for Chennai cops

Chennai :

In 2019, Rajesh of Anna Nagar lodged a complaint at Tirumangalam police station stating that he and his family members were abducted by a gang eyeing their properties. The complainant said that the gang was backed by Tirumangalam Assistant Commissioner Siva Kumar, inspector Saravanan, SI Pandia Rajan and three other police officials.





After he submitted a petition to the DGP, the CB-CID was entrusted the investigation. A case was registered and the police arrested one ‘Kodambakkam’ Shree, a functionary of Hindu Maha Sabha.





Meanwhile, Pandia Rajan and Giri filed a petition seeking advance bail in the case. When the case came before Justice M Dhandapani last week, the complainants’ counsel submitted that none of the policemen involved in the case was arrested and suspended. Recording the submission, the judge had expressed grief over not initiating any action against the officials. The court had also directed the government to return the properties to the rightful owner, Rajesh.





When the matter came for hearing again, public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the Chief Minister has directed the department to take action against people who violate the law.





“The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner has issued orders suspending five policemen involved in this case. The Home Department has also been instructed to suspend the Assistant Commissioner,” the public prosecutor added.





However, the petitioners contended that they were not connected to the illegal property transfer case in any manner. “The petitioners acted upon the direction of their superior officers. Already, two accused in the case were granted bail,” the petitioners submitted through their counsels. However, the court dismissed the contentions and rejected the plea.