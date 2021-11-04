Omnibuses fleece passengers despite warning

Chennai :

Ticket fares of non-AC buses from Chennai to Madurai ranged between Rs 800-1,500 against the usual Rs 600/700. The cost of AC sleeper tickets was Rs 2,100 on the same route. Fares to Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Thiruchendur peaked at Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,500 in buses. Passengers to southern districts were among the worst affected. Similarly, fares on routes such as Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai-Tiruchy, Chennai-Thanjavur, Chennai-Mayiladuthurai, Chennai-Karur ranged between Rs 1,000-Rs 1,800.





Omni-bus operators said that not all operators indulged in such practices. “Smaller service transporters, overcharge, but not bigger companies like us,” said an officer-bearer of the Omni Bus Owners Association. A Transport Department official said, “We have set up a 24-hour control room and special teams to act on such complaints. The passengers can also complain on the toll free number 18004256151,” he said.





The special teams formed to inspect Omni buses checked 1,883 vehicles and issued check reports on 333 buses. They collected a fine of Rs 5.16 lakh and tax arrears of Rs 2.67 lakh from such buses.