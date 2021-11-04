Last-minute ideas to spruce up your house for Deepavali party

Decorations that can be tried.

Chennai :

Decorate brass objects with candles, flowers





Use local flowers from temple stalls to add colour to your tables and homes, they come in all colours and tend to be more fragrant as well





Ask your grandparents and parents for their old brass or silver objects and place them with candles or flowers to bring out the beauty in them





Serve up some yummy food and drinks or have a station where guest can make their chat or cocktails. Have all the ingredients out and see who comes up with the best varieties of your favourite chat





Have a kids’ corner where they can paint diyas or make paper lanterns. This will keep the little ones entertained





— Krishna Bezawada, events and wedding planner



