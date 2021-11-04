Thu, Nov 04, 2021

Last-minute ideas to spruce up your house for Deepavali party

Published: Nov 04,202103:05 AM

Candles, flowers and origami to enliven your Deepavali party.

Decorations that can be tried.
Decorate brass objects with candles, flowers

Use local flowers from temple stalls to add colour to your tables and homes, they come in all colours and tend to be more fragrant as well

Ask your grandparents and parents for their old brass or silver objects and place them with candles or flowers to bring out the beauty in them

Serve up some yummy food and drinks or have a station where guest can make their chat or cocktails. Have all the ingredients out and see who comes up with the best varieties of your favourite chat

Have a kids’ corner where they can paint diyas or make paper lanterns. This will keep the little ones entertained

— Krishna Bezawada, events and wedding planner

Try origami hangings instead of flowers

Combine lotuses, jasmine and tuberoses and keep it in urlis or brass articles to create a classy floral ambience

Here is an idea if you don’t have any flowers.

Take out colourful papers, make a few origami hangings like cranes and hang them around your house  

— Vaishnavi, creative head and founder of Pink Parrots wedding/event planners

