Last-minute ideas to spruce up your house for Deepavali party

Candles, flowers and origami to enliven your Deepavali party.
Chennai:
Decorate brass objects with candles, flowers
Use local flowers from temple stalls to add colour to your tables and homes, they come in all colours and tend to be more fragrant as well
Ask your grandparents and parents for their old brass or silver objects and place them with candles or flowers to bring out the beauty in them
Serve up some yummy food and drinks or have a station where guest can make their chat or cocktails. Have all the ingredients out and see who comes up with the best varieties of your favourite chat
Have a kids’ corner where they can paint diyas or make paper lanterns. This will keep the little ones entertained
— Krishna Bezawada, events and wedding planner
Try origami hangings instead of flowers
Combine lotuses, jasmine and tuberoses and keep it in urlis or brass articles to create a classy floral ambience
Here is an idea if you don’t have any flowers.
Take out colourful papers, make a few origami hangings like cranes and hang them around your house
— Vaishnavi, creative head and founder of Pink Parrots wedding/event planners
Conversations