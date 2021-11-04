Chennai mothers launch campaign to discuss side-effects of firecrackers

Chennai :

They have started a campaign to talk about the side effects of bursting crackers. “This is a sensitive issue and for us, this is not about Deepavali only. We are saying that no festivals need firecrackers to make them more joyful. United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) is going and world leaders are talking about their commitments to a better environment — why do we then need to add more toxins in the air whether we’re celebrating a cricket victory, Deepavali, New Year’s Eve, Christmas or Id? This is why our campaign this year focuses on healthier and safer festivals,” says Nina Subramani, who is part of the Warrior Moms movement. She adds that green crackers are not really a solution either. “It’s only about 30 per cent fewer emissions — so it’s still toxic. It is high time that people should understand the true tradition of a festival is about spreading and sharing joy - and not destroying the environment,” she adds.