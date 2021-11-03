Grand finale of Spell Bee contest held

Chennai :

The event, in various levels like preliminary, branch, and cluster saw the participation of 25,000 students. The winners, 36 in total, took part in the ‘Grand Finale’ at SVV Marriage Hall, Poonamallee, Chennai recently. The chief guest of the event was actor Aari Arujunan. Renowned Spell Bee champion Vinay and Narayana Institute directors Dr Sindhura P and Puneet Kothapa took part. In spell bee, contestants spell a broad selection of words, usually with varying degrees of difficulty. In addition to word power, it also helps them learn root words and concepts. It also helps them improve comprehension skills, self-confidence and the ability to thrive under pressure. There are individual and team events.