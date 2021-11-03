Registration IG’s wife found dead

Chennai :

The deceased, Sumathi, was a homemaker, and mother of a son and a daughter. Police said the incident happened around 10.30 am when she was alone at the house after her daughter, who visited her parents to celebrate Deepavali, had stepped out for shopping. When she returned, she found Sumathi unconscious in a pool of blood. There was a blade next to her, said police.





She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Police retrieved a suicide note which allegedly said she resorted to the extreme step as she was unable to overcome depression. She also added that no one was responsible for her death, officials said. Ice House police registered a case and Sumathi’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.