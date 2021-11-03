Police constable kills self in Anna Nagar

Chennai :

The deceased, V Vedhamanikkam of Vasantham Colony, was attached to Anna Nagar police station and the police said he resorted to the extreme step due to family issues.





The police said a quarrel erupted between Vedhamanikkam and his wife, Malathi, on Monday after he returned home from duty after which, the cop locked himself up in a room.

Around 2.30 am, Malathi found her husband hanging from the ceiling and alerted the neighbours. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College but he was declared brought dead.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination. The Tirumagnalam police have registered a case. The couple has a two-year-old daughter.