SriLankan Airlines stops 42 from boarding flight

Chennai :

The flight was scheduled to depart from here at 10 am with 144 fliers. Before boarding, the airline staff noted that 42 of them had taken a rapid test for COVID, the result of which is valid only for six hours. When they were asked to take another test when the flight reached Colombo, they refused. The airline then cancelled their tickets and took off with the remaining passengers, leading to arguments with the staff at the airport. After holding discussions, the airport police said the confusion was because of the travel agents’ failure to explain the procedure to the fliers. Later, airport officials made arrangements to the 42 fliers to Colombo in the afternoon.