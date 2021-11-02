Man, minor girl found dead inside gutted manufacturing unit nead Kundrathur

Chennai :

Decomposed bodies of a 20-year-old man and his 16- year-old relative girl were retrieved from an abandoned unit that used to manufacture car spares in Tirumudivakkam near Kundrathur on Monday. Police suspect that they could have been murdered.





The deceased were identified as Ratan Bohra (20) and Nirupama Bohra (16) of Assam. Police said that Nirupama is daughter of Ratan's elder brother and they were all working at one of the companies in the industrial area of Tirumudivakkam.





Police said that Ratan was in a relationship with Nirupama. They had eloped once earlier and her parents had traced them and warned Ratan. However, the two went missing again in April after which Nirupama's parents returned to their hometown in Assam.





Meanwhile, the manager of a manufacturing unit in Tirumudivakkam, which was gutted in fire in 2019, visited the premises on Monday with a few staff members to take some materials and sensed a foul odour on the third floor. They opened two toilets and were shocked to find decomposed bodies in both the cabins.





The manager immediately alerted Kundrathur police and their bodies were retrieved for post-mortem examination. The male body was identified with an identity card lying next to the body and the woman was identified during the further investigation.





The girl's parents in Assam were alerted to take the bodies after post-mortem examination.





After preliminary inquiries, police suspect that the couple could have been murdered by the two security guards, also native of Assam, who had been posted in the unit after the accident.





The couple could have found refuge in the unit with the help of security guards as it is not possible to enter the premises without their knowledge. The duo should have died at least a few months ago and the security guards too have stopped coming to work for the last few months, said police, justifying their suspicion.





Only after inquiring the girl's parents and the missing security guards, it will be known if it is a case of suicide or whether they were murdered by the security guards or somebody else. Post-mortem reports are also awaited and further investigation is on.