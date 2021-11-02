Woman constable crushed to death, one more injured after tree uproots in Secretariat

Chennai :

The deceased, Kavitha, head constable at Muthialpet traffic police station, was posted at the fourth gate of the Secretariat along with another traffic head constable Murugan of Washermenpet and sub-inspector Thirumugam to divert the vehicles entering the premises to the designated parking lot.





The accident happened around 9 am when the three were having breakfast under the tree near the Chief Minister's special cell. The tree, which suddenly uprooted since the soil was loose due to the incessant rain, fell on the trio.









Scene from the Secretariat, Chennai





Sub-inspector Thirumugam managed to run away from the spot, while two others were stuck under the tree. Kavitha who came under the huge trunk of the tree died on the spot as her head was completely crushed. Murugan suffered injuries.





Fellow police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Murugan and rushed him to a hospital. Kavitha's body was retrieved after the tree was cut and removed from the spot and sent for post-mortem examination. Fort police have registered a case about the incident.





Kavitha is survived by her husband Sai Baba and three children. Sources said that Sai Baba is doing menial work and Kavitha was the breadwinner for the family.





DGP C Sylendra Babu inspected the accident spot, while Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.