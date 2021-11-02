Heavy rain hits services at Chennai airport, 6 int’l flights delayed

Chennai :

Chennai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 2 days, affecting normal life.





Thai flights which were scheduled at 1.30 am started at 3.19 am. International flights like Kuwait airlines, Airindia Express, Air Arabia, British Airlines, Ethiad airways were also delayed by an hour to 2 hours due to heavy rains. Loading of passenger luggage and food items on flights departing from Chennai to foreign countries were also affected.