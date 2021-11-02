Ma Su’s word of caution to authorities as he visits school on reopening day

Chennai :

He said two students who were staying at a hostel in Tirupur had tested positive for the pandemic virus on October 28 and the district health officer conducted a COVID-19 test for 115 students at the school and 13 students at the school were isolated and treated.





He added that the students should wear face masks inside the school, and sanitisers are placed in all the places. Parents will be made aware of the safety precautions and teachers will also be trained. “Once the Union Government and ICMR permit to vaccinate people under the age of 18, we will vaccinate the children on priority,” he said.





Health Minister said around 71 lakh people have got vaccinated with the first dose and the second dose has been given to 31 lakh. The state government is working on vaccinating 100 per cent of people with a single dose and the government is planning to hold 10 mega vaccination camps,” he added.