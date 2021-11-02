Low-pressure area likely to turn into depression in next 48 hours: Met

Chennai :

“Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast now lies over Comorin area and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, and it is likely to emerge into Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).





“Over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu including Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tenkasi and Delta districts (Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur) are likely to experience heavy rains along with thunderstorm activities for the next two days,” he added. With parts of the city receiving moderate rains from Sunday evening, the weather department forecasted that the wet weather will continue along with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





As the cyclonic wind speed reached 40 kmph to 50 kmph in coastal areas of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maldives, and the southeastern Arabian Sea, the fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea till Friday.





According to RMC, Cuddalore received the highest rainfall of 15 cm on Sunday, followed by Tiruvarur 9 cm, Tiruvallur, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi 7 cm each.