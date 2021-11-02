Chennai techie run over by MTC bus as bike skids after hitting pothole

A 31-year-old man was run over by an MTC bus on Anna Salai on Monday morning after his bike skidded after hitting a pothole on the arterial stretch.
Chennai: The deceased, Mohammed Yunus of Ramapuram, was a techie. Around 8.45 am, Yunus was passing the Rainbow hospital on Anna Salai near Little Mount when he lost control of the bike after hitting a pothole. The bike crashed into the middle of an MTC bus (route No 5E coming from Besant Nagar to Vadapalani), and Yunus came under the rear wheels of the bus. On information, Guindy traffic investigation police retrieved his body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. The pothole was temporarily fixed after the accident. CCTV footage of the accident went viral.
