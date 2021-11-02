Newlyweds die as concrete mixer turns turtle on car

Chennai :

The deceased, Manoj Kumar (31) of Arakkonam and Karthika (30) of Perungalathur, got married only a week ago, said police. Manoj Kumar was supplying medicines to hospitals and Karthika was a doctor at a private hospital in Tambaram.





The accident happened when the couple was on their way to Manoj Kumar’s house from Perungalathur. Near Perambakkam on Poonamallee-Arakkonam road, the couple’s car was negotiating a turn when a concrete mixer truck coming from the opposite direction lost balance and fell on the car, crushing the couple inside.





On information, Mappedu police rushed to the spot and removed the truck after two hours, but the couple had already succumbed by then.





As their bodies could not be removed, the car’s frame had to be removed to take out the bodies, which were sent to Tiruvallur government hospital for post-mortem examination.





Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident.





Conservancy worker killed as container truck runs amok





In another accident, a 36-year-old woman was killed and another suffered injuries after a container truck ran her over on Ennore Expressway at TKS Nagar in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday.





The deceased, Nirmala of Ennore, was a Greater Chennai Corporation conservancy worker in Tiruvottiyur Zone and the accident happened. The injured, Rathi Ammal, is also a conservancy worker, said police.





The accident happened when the women were removing the garbage. A truck coming from Ernavur suddenly ran amok and knocked down the women before running over Nirmala. The driver fled the spot.





It was the passersby who rushed Rathi Ammal to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.





Madhavaram traffic investigation police registered a case and sent Nirmala’s body for post-mortem examination.