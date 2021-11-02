Operators cry foul as 8 omnibuses detained

Chennai :

Following the order by Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan, special teams comprising RTOs and transport inspectors are carrying out inspections across the State to crack down on omnibuses collecting exorbitant fares.





According to a statement from the department, the special teams issued check reports on 222 buses. Officials said eight buses have been detained by the special teams for various reasons, including collecting exorbitant fares, operating buses without paying tax and not possessing fitness certificates.





Expressing anguish over the projection of the omnibus owners in the bad light over high fares, A Anbalagan, president, All Omni Bus Owners’ Association, said: “To operate an AC sleeper bus for a minimum of 500 km a day, it will cost Rs 26,350, including diesel cost of Rs 12,759 and various taxes and maintenance cost. On average, only 70 per cent of the seats would be filled in a year. So the cost of a ticket should be Rs 1,404 all through the year,” he said. He added that keeping the service operational was a challenge due to the daily rise in diesel price.





Meanwhile, TN Transport Corporation commenced operation of special buses from Monday ahead of Deepavali festival that falls on Wednesday.: