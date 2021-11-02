Tue, Nov 02, 2021

21-year-old man held under Pocso Act for marrying minor

Published: Nov 02,202103:34 AM

A 21-year-old man who married a minor girl and sexually assaulted her has been arrested under Pocso Act by Guindy all-women police.

Representative Image
Chennai: The victim, a 17-year-old girl, went missing on October 27 and based on their parents’ complaint, Kannagi Nagar police registered a case. Investigation revealed that she eloped with one Shahul Hamid of the same locality. They were secured and handed over to Guindy all-women police station and an investigation revealed that he married the minor girl and sexually assaulted her. He was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded.
