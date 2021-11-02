Cleaner electrocuted as truck touches live cables in Manali

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted as the truck he was travelling in came in contact with low-rung power cables in Manali New Town on Sunday.
Chennai: The deceased Madhubalan of Dindigul district was working as a helper to lorry driver Karuppiah. The duo had come to Manali in their container truck when they reportedly ran out of fuel on Sunday. Madhubalan took a lift in another truck to get diesel when the truck came in contact with low-lying overhead power cables on Vichur road. Madhubalan suffered electric shock and died on the spot. Manali New Town police retrieved his body and registered a case.
