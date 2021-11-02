Law student held for attacking traffic constable with helmet

A 26-year-old Andhra native was arrested on the charges of attacking a traffic cop with a helmet when the latter tried to book him for drunk driving in the city.
Chennai: The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday on New Avadi road when the traffic cops were on vehicle inspection. Police found the accused Nagarjun to be riding the bike under the influence of alcohol and tried to book a case against him. However, Nagarjun refused to cooperate and attacked constable Nandakumar with the helmet. He was secured and handed over to ICF police and remanded in judicial custody.
Conversations