Tue, Nov 02, 2021

Law student held for attacking traffic constable with helmet

Published: Nov 02,202103:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 26-year-old Andhra native was arrested on the charges of attacking a traffic cop with a helmet when the latter tried to book him for drunk driving in the city.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai: The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday on New Avadi road when the traffic cops were on vehicle inspection. Police found the accused Nagarjun to be riding the bike under the influence of alcohol and tried to book a case against him. However, Nagarjun refused to cooperate and attacked constable Nandakumar with the helmet. He was secured and handed over to ICF police and remanded in judicial custody.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations