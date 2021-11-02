Chennai: Gang supplying drugs to students busted, MDMA among seizure

Chennai :

After coming across the phone number of a drug supplier named J Surya (24) of Tiruvottiyur, the special team approached him posing as college students and asked for one kg ganja for Deepavali party on the outskirts of the city.





Instead of coming in person, Surya sent Kristen Kitto (19) of Tiruvottiyur to deliver 100 gram ganja. The team secured Kitto and made him speak to Surya again seeking more ganja. Following this, Surya himself came there to deliver 7 grams of MDMA and 350 Nitravit tablets. The officials immediately arrested him, and based on his inputs, D Sivakumar (26) of Tiruvottiyur, history-sheeter and an associate of another history-sheeter, MC Nagaraj, was nabbed.





Sivakumar confessed that he received the contraband from K Thameem Ansari (42) of Perungalathur and A Mohammed Yahiya (54) of Mannadi, and the duo too was secured.





Officials said the network was seemingly never-ending and added that the accused sourced MDMA from Bengaluru. “A hunt has been launched for the remaining suspects,” said an officer. All five men were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.