Conman swaps woman’s ATM card, swindles Rs 15K

Chennai :

The victim Rani (40) of Vyasarpadi was working at the Omanduruar government hospital and the incident happened when she visited an ATM kiosk on Wallajah Salai to withdraw cash.





As she struggled to follow the instructions on the screen, a man waiting at the ATM centre offered to help her.





After trying to withdraw cash from her card, he allegedly told her that there was no cash in the ATM and gave her a duplicate ATM card.





After she left the ATM, the man withdrew Rs 15,000 using her card and fled the spot. The woman realised she was conned after she received messages on her phone about the withdrawal.





Based on her complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspect.