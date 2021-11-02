8-yr-old dies in wall collapse at tribal colony

Chennai :

The deceased Latha of Orathur village in Kundrathur was studying in Class 3 in the government school. Her parents Mari and Jaya are wage workers had gone to work.





Latha returned from school at noon and was alone when the neighbours heard her screaming for help and rushed only to find her buried beneath collapsed wall. They tried to rescue the girl but she died on the spot. Police said the house was constructed by the previous government a few years ago for the tribals.