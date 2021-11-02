Lessees owe Rs 50,000 crore: HR and CE to HC

Chennai :

A division bench of Madras HC comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction to the Commissioner while hearing a plea moved by Rangarajan Narasimhan, who alleged that a huge sum was still pending from the lessees to the HR&CE. The petitioner also alleged that the deletion of paintings in Sri Thanumalayan temple in Suchindram and demolition of Kottai Mariyamman temple in Salem were contemptuous.





Appearing before the court, the HR&CE Commissioner submitted that the department has to receive dues of about Rs 50,000 crores as lease amount. “We have been collecting the lease amount only for the past two to three years,” the Commissioner added.





Recording the submission, the bench asked the Commissioner to visit the temples for assessment and submit a report on the rental dues that the department had to get from the lessees. The matter was then adjourned for four weeks.