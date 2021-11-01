DVAC books health inspector in Chennai for collecting Rs 11,000 to hand over body of Covid vicitm

Chennai :

The health inspector, who is facing a DVAC probe over an illegal collection of money from the family of the Covid victim, has been identified as R Dhanasekharan, Moovarasanpettai PHC, Medavakkam. He collected the money from the family of victim Inbasekharan of Nanmagalam.





DVAC team that verified the complaint found that lnbasekaran was admitted in Covid-19 ward, Rajeev Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai on March 8 this year and he died on March 13. The Hospital Authority has given intimation to R. Dhasarathan, Health Inspector, for disposal of the body as per Covid-19 guidelines.





The accused officer Dhasarathan has contacted Balasubramani, the son of the victim, over the phone and informed that he has to pay Rs 11,000 towards the handing over of the body and further he has asked to pay the said amount via G Pay. Believing that it is mandatory to remit the amount to Government, Balasubramani agreed to pay the amount.





Since then he was not having G pay he has asked his cousin Santhosh of Perungudi to pay from his G Pay Account. Santhosh has paid the amount as per Balasubramani's request.





Later, Balasubramani came to know it was a bribe amount and he then lodged a complaint with DVAC. The agency after verifying the complainant's claim registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dhanasekharan.