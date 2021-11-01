After 19 months, Chennai domestic airport witnesses 249 flights being operated in a day

Chennai :

Today, however, due to the waning of the second wave of Covid-19 across the country, at Chennai Domestic Airport saw 125 departures, 124 arrivals, and in total 249 flights being operated. Additional flights are operated to Coimbatore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, and the number of flights to Delhi has increased from 15 to 30.





The number of domestic flights is likely to increase to 200 departures, 200 arrivals, and a total of 400 flights in the next few days, airport officials said.