Docs: Early detection key to overcoming breast cancer

Chennai :

When they screened more than 500 women as part of a free camp in the city recently, doctors diagnosed 12 with breast cancer. “Awareness, prevention, and early diagnosis are the key factors in treating and overcoming breast cancer. The pandemic has prevented women from doing their check-ups and some might have missed the opportunity to consult their physicians. This effort is to encourage more women to get their mammogram or breast screening done and educate them on risk reduction and cure,” said Dr Kavitha Sundaravadanam, senior physician, Kauvery Hospital.





According to Dr Kirti Katherine Kabeer, specialising in oncoplastic surgery at Kauvery Hospital, nearly 60 per cent of the women visit the hospital only after their cancer has reached stage III or IV. “Every year, the aim is to create awareness on breast cancer, early detection, symptoms or signs and self-examination,” she said.





Mammogram will be done only if a lump, discoloration or any visible symptoms are detected during the initial screening. “Mammogram involves radiation, so not everyone is recommended for it,” added Dr Kirti Katherine.





During the camp, 546 were screened, of which 220 were checked using mammograms. Doctors said 12 of them were diagnosed with breast cancer. Depending on the condition of the patient and stage of cancer, the treatment would be decided, they added.