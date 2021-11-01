Adyar flower vendors asked not to encroach road

Chennai :

A meeting with the flower merchants’ association was conducted two days ago in Ripon Building, in which senior Chennai Corporation officials took part.





“There are around 50 flower shops at the location. Vending spaces have already been allocated and vendors are running their shops. However, we have instructed them to constrain themselves to the allotted spot and not encroach the road,” an official, who took part in the meeting, said.





The official added that action will be taken against the vendors who run business in a way impeding pedestrian and traffic movement.