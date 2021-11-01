GCC invites corporates, public to fund ‘Namakku Naamey Thittam’

Chennai :

According to a Corporation press release, the government has allocated Rs 50 crore to the civic body to implement the scheme. “Under the scheme, the public, NGOs, corporates, residents’ welfare associations, and others can provide a share in the total estimation of any civic project. The civic body will implement the scheme by providing the remaining fund,” the release said.





Interested persons can contact the Commissioner, deputy commissioners, regional deputy commissioners, chief engineers and zonal officers with details of projects to be implemented. Also, they can contact 9444100198.





As per the rules, the public should give one-third of the project cost. However, 50 per cent of funds should be given to projects pertaining to the restoration of waterbodies. CSR funds can also be utilised for ‘Namakku Naamey Thittam’. Persons or organisations who provide more than 50 per cent of the funds can carry out the works themselves under the supervision of civic officials.





Projects such as waterbody restoration, creation and upkeep of parks, playgrounds, traffic islands, artificial fountains and street lights are allowed under the scheme. Also, the public can contribute to the projects, including installing CCTV cameras, tree planting, construction of new buildings in schools, hospitals, creation of smart classes, libraries, new bridges, stormwater drains, public toilets, new gasifiers, and others.





Once the works are completed, the civic body will inscribe the name of persons or organizations on the plaque to be placed at the project location.