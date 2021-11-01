Narrow escape for four as 2 cars go up in flames on GST Road in 3 hours

One of the cars that went up in flames on GST Road on Saturday night

Chennai :

In the first incident that happened on GST Road in Perungalathur around 9.30 pm, a car belonging to a driving school went up in flames. Driver Balaji, who was driving home from Sanatorium to Otteri Vandalur, sensing danger stopped the car and stepped out even as the car went up in flames. Though traffic police tried to douse the flames using emergency firefighting equipment, the vehicle got engulfed in the fire creating traffic chaos on the busy GST Road on Saturday night.





In the second incident, three persons, including two software professionals, managed to escape unhurt when the car in which they were travelling went up in flames on Tambaram fly over on GST Road.





Driver Vishnu was driving the car from the OMR office of the two techies to drop them in their house after the night shift when the incident happened. All the three had stepped out of the car on the flyover before the fire engulfed the vehicle. By the time fire tender reached the spot, the car was gutted.





Police said that battery short-circuit could be a probable reason for the fire mishaps.