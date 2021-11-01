History-sheeter assaults wife, gets remanded

A 32-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by police in Kannagi Nagar for allegedly attacking and breaking the leg of his wife on Saturday.
Chennai: The arrested was identified as Kuppa alias Kuppusamy. He is facing at least 15 cases including an attempt to murder, ganja peddling, pelting explosives at police station etc. On Saturday, during a domestic quarrel, Kuppa allegedly attacked his wife Deepika with a lid of a cooker and she ended up with a broken leg. She was taken to hospital by her neighbours while Kuppa escape from the scene. Based on a complaint from her, police tracked Kuppa and arrested him. He was later remanded in judicial custody.
